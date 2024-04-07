Previous
Next
IMG_20240408_131051~2 by la_photographic
Photo 3638

IMG_20240408_131051~2

One object April, 52 Week Challenge - Week 14: Sparks joy. Lotte brain training on another blustery day.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
996% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
What’s Lotte typing.
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise