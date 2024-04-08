Previous
IMG_20240408_132839~2 by la_photographic
Photo 3639

IMG_20240408_132839~2

One object April. Lotte working from home.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
John Falconer ace
Move Lotte. I can’t see the screen!
April 8th, 2024  
