Previous
Photo 3647
IMG_20240416_090705~2
One object April & Get Pushed 611 challenge entry.☠northy
@northy
said
"Hi Laura…. We’re paired for get pushed this week… for your challenge - how about a picture of Lotte out and about in black and white?" Lotte going to train station.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
1
1
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4172
photos
53
followers
160
following
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3642
3643
3644
3645
187
3646
3647
197
Tags
get-pushed-611
,
30-shots2024
,
year 13 - day 107
Laura
ace
@northy
Hope you like this Northy.
April 16th, 2024
