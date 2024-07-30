Previous
Next
GridArt_20240801_212247906 by la_photographic
Photo 3750

GridArt_20240801_212247906

Get Pushed 626 challenge entry. April @aecasey said
"Hi Laura ... Your challenge is to shoot opposites and present them as a diptych. If you would prefer a different challenge, let me know and I"ll set another."
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@aecasey Hope you like this April.
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise