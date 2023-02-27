Sign up
149 / 365
IMG_20230227_095216~2
Flash of Red entry.
Jupiter converted to B&W.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Tags
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like a giant eyeball.
February 28th, 2023
Laura
ace
@wakelys
That is what I thought too.
February 28th, 2023
