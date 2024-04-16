Sign up
197 / 365
IMG_20240416_122748
52 Week Challenge entry - Week 16: Not what you see. These plastic flowers are smaller than they look.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Views
1
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
16th April 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w16
