DSC09882
112 / 365

DSC09882

Beach scene - blue sky & clouds reflected in a puddle between rocks on a beach near Holywood, Northern Ireland.
19th April 2020

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@mcsiegel Hope you like this coastal scene. I can't get to Belfast at present so decided to take a photo near my home so you can see a bit of Northern Ireland. I was looking forward to meeting you today if things had worked out but another time. I will take another view later.
April 20th, 2020  
