Previous
IMG_20241107_094626~2 by la_photographic
247 / 365

IMG_20241107_094626~2

Get Pushed 640 & 52 Week Challenge - Week 45:- Books entry. Kali @kali66 said "Hi Laura, how about memento for a theme? Could be a souvenir or something that sparks a memory for you, or you could try a memento mori still life".
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@kali66 Hope you like this Kali - photobooks from holidays.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise