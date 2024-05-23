Previous
GridArt_20240522_150416996 by la_photographic
193 / 365

GridArt_20240522_150416996

64 Million Artists Weekly Challenge - Week 16: Wellbeing. A diptych with a mind map of what I think of the word wellbeing and an acrostic poem with the word wellbeing.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise