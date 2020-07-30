Previous
Au Jus by labpotter
Photo 1862

Au Jus

I was CRAVING french dip so I looked around our area for what restaurants had it and I found
The Whistle Stop Ale House, it was pretty good, and satisfied a craving but idk if I'd go back.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
