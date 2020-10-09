Cleaning the basement

One of the things I really wanted to do while in MI was clean out some of my stuff out of my parent's basement. They are remodeling their house and I know that it would mean a lot to get my old crap out of the house. I ended up with 4 or 5 waterproof boxes of stuff to keep (that I couldn't take with me this trip) and 3 or 4 bags of trash and donations. So it was a productive day.



Pictured are my paper plate awards from Pioneer Theatre Guild at my high school. And a photo Rich took of me looking though that same box. Unfortunately he had to hang out with me while I sorted though all my old stuff.