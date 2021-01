The Wedding

STEPH GOT MARRIED!!!!



Today was the big day and OMG I'm so happy for her! It was a beautiful wedding and I'm so glad that I could be part of it, even with covid. I know she had to make a lot of changes but I'm glad that she was able to get some of the things she'd always dreamed of.



Picture is from the end of the night. The last song the DJ played was MSU Shadows our alma mater. And all the MSU alums got up and sang.