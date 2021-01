Renovations and Babies

My last day in MI I saw my parents and got a last look of all the hard work my dad has been doing to renovate the house. He's done so much himself, including all the siding which is what we went up onto the roof to show me.



I also got to feed Maddy and Al's new baby, and I want one. We also played some board games with Maddy and Al, and eventually Steph and Jacob stopped by to play too. Crashed at Maddy and Al's so they could drive us to the airport in the morning.