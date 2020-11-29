Previous
Decorated by labpotter
Photo 1914

Decorated

Put the tree up. I couldn't decide between the hard hat or Mandalorian helmet. I ended up going with the Mandalorian, after I finished it up a bit more and painted it a shiny silver.
Leslie

labpotter
