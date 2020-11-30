Previous
Sword of Summer by labpotter
Photo 1915

Sword of Summer

Finished the Sword of Summer, the first book of the Norse series by Rick Riordan. I love the Norse take on the world.
30th November 2020 30th Nov 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
