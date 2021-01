Merry Christmas!

Rich got us these hilarious KS sweaters from Costco and we couldn't help but matching on Xmas. We had a great Christmas at home, and even video chatted my parents, before going over to Jedi's for dinner and board games. I taught the group how to play Settlers of Catan and I'm sure we've played before with them but it's been years. Overall a wonderful Christmas even if it was lowkey.