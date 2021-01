Baby Mandrake

Due to Covid precautions I did not go to Rich's family christmases but Rich did and dropped off our gifts, and picked up mine. I LOVE that I got an animatronic mandrake toy that SCREAMS and moves when you pull it out of the pot. The girls hate it which make it even better because we can pull out the mandrake to stop the girls when they're misbehaving.



Also yes my hair is still curled from Christmas...