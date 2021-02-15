Previous
Snow RUN by labpotter
Photo 2203

Snow RUN

Given the elements I was shocked by how good a run this was. And so thankful for upgrading to gore tex running shoes! My feet stayed dry through 4 miles of snow and slush.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
