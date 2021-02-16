Previous
Fat tuesday by labpotter
Fat tuesday

Instead of getting the fancy Paczki from bakery Nouveau, I found out that the Kroger brand grocery store Fred Meyer had the shitty (actually delicious) paczki's I'm used too. They were a bit stale though and I only ended up eating 2.5.
Leslie

ace
@labpotter
