IMG_20231119_000147

Spent the day in the basement digging through old clothes (part of the reason I visited MI in the first place). Found a bunch of shirts to use for t-shirt quilts and found a bunch of Red Wing jerseys. Did a little fashion show to determine what I'm wearing to the Wings game tomorrow.

Watched In the Tall Grass with my parents. I liked it but I didn't really understand the "villain". Like I get its supposed to be supernatural but I just didn't get it. I guess the book would be better. 🤷🏼‍♀️ It's based on the book by Stephen King and Joe Hill, and I really like Joe Hill.
