Baby Feaver
Baby Feaver

Went out to coffee with my dad and took the bike. had dinner with Maddy and Al and finally got to meet their youngest. She is so perfect.

Watched The Strangers with my parents. The amount of dumb decisions really took me out of it. Step one of an emergency should be put shoes on, and don't split up.
Leslie

