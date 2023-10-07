Previous
Next
4-3 WIN! by labpotter
Photo 2912

4-3 WIN!

Started the morning with a parkrun. I forgot the HILL. That run is so much worse than Renton. lol.

Spent the day with Steph and Jacob. We went out to pizza, a cider mill, and a hockey game! Had a blast watching the Wings preseason game against the Maple Leafs.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise