Lords of Waterdeep

Steph & Jacob and I all met up at Maddy & Al's house and we got to play games and watch a movie and of course we had Insomnia cookies! We played Lords of Waterdeep which I had never even heard of before but really enjoyed. We also played Sagrada. I've been wanting to play it for a while and I love that Maddy & Al basically have as many games as our local game store. lol.



Also watched Hocus Pocus 2. I saw it last year but it's always a fun watch.