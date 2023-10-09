Previous
Next
US by labpotter
Photo 2914

US

Had a bit of a lazy day, but I did go over to Maddy and Al's for dinner (so much noodles and co) and watched US. Surprising that I hadn't seen it yet as is definitely deserves the hype; it's a very good movie with a very good twist!
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise