Flying standby by labpotter
Photo 2915

Flying standby

Had lunch with my parents at Knight's. I can't go all the way to MI and not have a Knights roast beef sandwich.

Got to the airport and my standby ticket didn't get me on the flight so turned around and headed back home. Kinda worked out in my favor as I got to watch opening night of hockey and another movie with my parents.

We watched The Open House. It's a home invasion movie and was good, but not particularly spooky. The ending was a bit of a surprise but also a letdown.

As it was opening night we watched the Knights raise their cup banner and I got to see Chicago win! Unfortunately my Krakens didn't do as good. 😭
10th October 2023

