Flight part 2

Since yesterdays flight was delayed I got some more time on the bike! We took the trike out to the mall and I got to ride around! Only stalled a handful of time and I was really starting to get the hang of it. We were messing around long enough that security came over to check on us lol. Finished my audio book on the flight and had to pick a new book.



When I got home I watched I See You. I have seen a lot of home invasion style horror but this is easily my new favorite. What I thought was a bad bplot turned into the best plot twist. Highly recommend.