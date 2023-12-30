Previous
Puplates by labpotter
Photo 3087

Puplates

Since I'll be seeing Alicia and Heidi tomorrow I made Alicia's xmas gift (a dog version of heidi's) and a winter classic sweater for Heidi since IDK if she has any kraken swag. I also fixed my kraken sweater!
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
