WINTER CLASSIC by labpotter
WINTER CLASSIC

THE KRAKEN HAD THE FIRST EVER SHUTOUT!!! I had an unbelievably amazing day watching the Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights. And we got there early and stood it a really long line to touch THE Stanley Cup.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
