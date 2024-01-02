Sign up
Previous
Photo 3090
Did nothing
After the holidays and the classic I needed a potato day in bed. I don't think I got out of bed at all and so I read a ton and found a bunch of new book recs.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Leslie
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
