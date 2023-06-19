Previous
Day lillies by ladypolly
171 / 365

Day lillies

19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
I like lilies and these are so pretty!
June 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise