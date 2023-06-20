Previous
Minor surgery by ladypolly
Minor surgery

All went well, back home watching the tennis 🎾
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
Fisher Family
Sorry to hear that you have needed surgery, but good to hear it went well and you are back home. I hope you are fully recovered very soon!

Ian
June 20th, 2023  
