172 / 365
Minor surgery
All went well, back home watching the tennis 🎾
20th June 2023
Polly
@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
Fisher Family
Sorry to hear that you have needed surgery, but good to hear it went well and you are back home. I hope you are fully recovered very soon!
Ian
June 20th, 2023
