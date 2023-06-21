Previous
Maçon by ladypolly
173 / 365

Maçon

21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise