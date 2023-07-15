Previous
Swirling skirts by ladypolly
197 / 365

Swirling skirts

A group from Savakia came to sing and dance for our village celebrations
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
