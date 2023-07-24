Previous
Burgundy is famous for snails 🐌 by ladypolly
206 / 365

Burgundy is famous for snails 🐌

24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Polly

@ladypolly
Enjoying retirement and hoping to make a diary of my daily events in photos
