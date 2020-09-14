Previous
Sun flair by larrysphotos
Photo 405

Sun flair

Looking up through an Ash tree at the sun peeking around a branch.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Beautiful comp. Very pretty tree.
September 15th, 2020  
Lovely tree with the sun flare!
September 15th, 2020  
