Photo 406
Cedar Beetles
There are cedar beetles swarming on all the cedar trees in the neighborhood. The closeup shows a red feather like structure on the tip of the antenna. I have never seen this before.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
beetle
,
antenna
