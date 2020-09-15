Previous
Cedar Beetles by larrysphotos
Photo 406

Cedar Beetles

There are cedar beetles swarming on all the cedar trees in the neighborhood. The closeup shows a red feather like structure on the tip of the antenna. I have never seen this before.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Larry Steager

