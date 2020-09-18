Sign up
Photo 409
How I spent my day
Planting grass seed is several spots around the yard that were left with no grass after the storm and trees etc. had to be removed. Hopefully soon green will pop up.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
777
photos
31
followers
48
following
Tags
grass
Milanie
ace
A well spent day
September 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Great way to spend the day!
September 19th, 2020
