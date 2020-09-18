Previous
How I spent my day by larrysphotos
How I spent my day

Planting grass seed is several spots around the yard that were left with no grass after the storm and trees etc. had to be removed. Hopefully soon green will pop up.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Milanie ace
A well spent day
September 19th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Great way to spend the day!
September 19th, 2020  
