Previous
Photo 1680
New roof
Today they came out and put on a new roof on the house next door. Tomorrow is my house. All from a hailstorm last year and lots of damage.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
0
0
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
roof
,
workers
,
contruction
