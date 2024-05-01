Sign up
Photo 1730
Water under my favorite bridge
As the seasons change this little bridge has many different looks.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
bridge
,
water
,
flowers
,
trees
,
creek
Mags
ace
Beautiful green spring grass and scene.
May 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Mags, thanks.
May 2nd, 2024
