Photo 725
Water lillies
You can hear the frogs jump in the water as you walk up. They are camera shy.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1459
photos
23
followers
42
following
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
681
722
682
723
724
683
684
725
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th July 2021 9:51am
Tags
water
,
flowers
,
pond
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Yes, they are. Very nice shot!
July 31st, 2021
