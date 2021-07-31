Previous
Water lillies by larrysphotos
Photo 725

Water lillies

You can hear the frogs jump in the water as you walk up. They are camera shy.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Yes, they are. Very nice shot!
July 31st, 2021  
