Photo 726
Kitchen garden filling in.
This is the kitchen garden that we volunteers helped plant and set up. It has matured since then you can see how the plants for the "floor" are filling in to make the checker board pattern.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
flowers
plants
