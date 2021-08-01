Previous
Kitchen garden filling in. by larrysphotos
Photo 726

Kitchen garden filling in.

This is the kitchen garden that we volunteers helped plant and set up. It has matured since then you can see how the plants for the "floor" are filling in to make the checker board pattern.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden.
