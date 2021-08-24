Previous
View from the picnic area by larrysphotos
Photo 749

View from the picnic area

Looking out over the water is so peaceful.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's beautiful view!
August 24th, 2021  
