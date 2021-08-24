Sign up
Photo 749
View from the picnic area
Looking out over the water is so peaceful.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1513
photos
22
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th August 2021 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
shore
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's beautiful view!
August 24th, 2021
