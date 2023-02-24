Sign up
Photo 1298
Frozen food
Even the bird seed in the feeder is frozen. Poor birds really have to work to get the seeds.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2712
photos
31
followers
56
following
355% complete
View this month »
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
Latest from all albums
1254
1296
1255
1297
1256
157
1298
1257
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd February 2023 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
feeder
Mags
ace
Lovely icicles on your feeder.
February 24th, 2023
