Green by larrysphotos
Photo 1317

Green

Second part of the colored glass collection.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Intriguing! Is this part of something?
March 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Do you work with glass like JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond ?
March 16th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam @shutterbug49 This is part of a rainbow colored glass wind chime that hangs inside in my dining room window. It is to delicate to be outside. It was a gift.
March 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
It must be lovely.
March 16th, 2023  
