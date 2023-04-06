Sign up
Photo 1339
Showing the red
Springtime singing for a mate, dressed up in vivid red and in fine voice. Northern cardinal, also called redbird. Try in black.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
bird
