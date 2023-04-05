Previous
Patterns and color in the bark by larrysphotos
Photo 1338

Patterns and color in the bark

Once again mother nature provides endless patterns and colors. This is a type of Aspen tree.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Nice textures too!
April 5th, 2023  
