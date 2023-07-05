Sign up
Photo 1429
Cloud scape 1
Part of mother nature's sky show for the 4th of July. To me far better than any fireworks. Try in black.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
A lovely cloudscape!
July 5th, 2023
