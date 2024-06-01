Previous
Tree canopy by larrysphotos
Photo 1720

Tree canopy

Looking up through the treed cover.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Larry Steager

Christine Sztukowski
Always so beautiful
June 1st, 2024  
Mags
A lovely canopy.
June 1st, 2024  
