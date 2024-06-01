Sign up
Photo 1720
Tree canopy
Looking up through the treed cover.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
leaves
,
branches
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Always so beautiful
June 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely canopy.
June 1st, 2024
