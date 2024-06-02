Sign up
Photo 1721
Iowa sky
Just a beautiful afternoon of cloud watching. Try in black.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3680
photos
35
followers
59
following
471% complete
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1759
1718
1760
1719
1720
1761
1721
1762
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Other photos
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
31st May 2024 4:40pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Rob Z
ace
What a super skyscape..
June 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@robz
Thanks.
June 2nd, 2024
