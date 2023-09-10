Sign up
Previous
Photo 1496
Rainy Cloudscape 9 10 23
Rain clouds are moving in, expected to start in a few minutes. Try in black
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th September 2023 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
Mags
ace
Very dramatic! I caught something similar today, but not as good as this.
September 10th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags.
September 10th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the dramatic sky.
September 10th, 2023
